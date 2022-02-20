NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A bird rescue center in Newark, Delaware is closed until further notice.
This comes after one of the birds there tested positive for a contagious disease.
Tri-State Bird Rescue and Research is now in quarantine.
The rescue will not be able to take in any injured birds for now.
People are being told to go elsewhere for help.
It is not clear how long the quarantine will last.
Delaware bird rescue temporarily closes after bird tests positive for contagious disease
Tri-State Bird Rescue and Research is now in quarantine.
ANIMAL RESCUE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News