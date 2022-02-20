animal rescue

Delaware bird rescue temporarily closes after bird tests positive for contagious disease

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A bird rescue center in Newark, Delaware is closed until further notice.

This comes after one of the birds there tested positive for a contagious disease.

The rescue will not be able to take in any injured birds for now.

People are being told to go elsewhere for help.

It is not clear how long the quarantine will last.
