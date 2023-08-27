Authorities hope to close unsolved Philadelphia triple shooting that left 1 man dead

A triple shooting in Philadelphia left one man dead and two others injured back in September.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money in connection with this case.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A triple shooting in Philadelphia left one man dead and two others injured back in September.

Authorities are still hoping someone will come forward with information that could close this case.

Just before 3 p.m. on September 21, neighbors along the 500 block of Queen Lane in the city's Germantown section say they heard more than a dozen gunshots.

"There were over 20 fragments of shells in that area. Three people were hit, one fatally," said Santo Montecalvo with the Citizens Crime Commission.

That fatality was 27-year-old Walter Lyons. The other two victims, who are also in their twenties, survived.

"No other weapons found on these three guys," said Montecalvo.

"The Citizens Crime Commission tip line is 546-TIPS. You call, the operator will take the information from you. You will get a seven-digit code number, date, and time of your call," Montecalvo says.

If that information leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible, you will be eligible for the reward.

The full number is 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.