Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in Delaware; responding officers involved in crash

The shooting happened Tuesday just after 2 p.m. on the 1000 block of Pine Street.
Officials say once police arrived, they located three victims.
A 37-year-old woman who was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, officials say.
Police also located a 26-year-old woman and 23-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital where they were listed in stable condition.
Meanwhile, about a mile away, authorities confirm there was a crash involving a marked police vehicle.
One police car responding got into an accident and two officers are in the hospital.
A third vehicle also was said to have crashed into a pole.
Officials also say one person was transported by helicopter to ChristianaCare, suffering from multiple injuries.