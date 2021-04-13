Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in Delaware; responding officers involved in crash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10512750" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities confirm there was a crash involving a marked police vehicle in Wilmington, Delaware.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Wilmington police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead. Two officers were also hurt after crashing while responding to the shooting scene.The shooting happened Tuesday just after 2 p.m. on the 1000 block of Pine Street.Officials say once police arrived, they located three victims.A 37-year-old woman who was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, officials say.Police also located a 26-year-old woman and 23-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital where they were listed in stable condition.Meanwhile, about a mile away, authorities confirm there was a crash involving a marked police vehicle.One police car responding got into an accident and two officers are in the hospital.A third vehicle also was said to have crashed into a pole.Officials also say one person was transported by helicopter to ChristianaCare, suffering from multiple injuries.