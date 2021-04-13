Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in Delaware; responding officers involved in crash

Police investigate a triple shooting in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Wilmington police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead. Two officers were also hurt after crashing while responding to the shooting scene.

The shooting happened Tuesday just after 2 p.m. on the 1000 block of Pine Street.

Officials say once police arrived, they located three victims.

A 37-year-old woman who was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, officials say.

Police also located a 26-year-old woman and 23-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

Authorities confirm there was a crash involving a marked police vehicle in Wilmington, Delaware.



Meanwhile, about a mile away, authorities confirm there was a crash involving a marked police vehicle.



One police car responding got into an accident and two officers are in the hospital.

A third vehicle also was said to have crashed into a pole.

Officials also say one person was transported by helicopter to ChristianaCare, suffering from multiple injuries.
