3 people shot outside bar in Philadelphia neighborhood

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that took place outside a bar in the city's Grays Ferry neighborhood on Saturday night.

Officials say it happened just after 9 p.m. on the 3300 block of Reed Street.

Police say a 28-year-old man was shot once in the hip, he was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in stable condition.

A 32-year-old woman was shot twice in the stomach, she was also transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in stable condition.

Finally, a 35-year-old man was shot twice in the thighs.

Officers say he was also transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in stable condition.

So far no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene.

