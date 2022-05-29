triple shooting

Police: Triple shooting injures man and 2 teens in Logan

Police are looking for the driver of an SUV who fired shots at a home in Logan.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gun violence is not letting up in Philadelphia this holiday weekend.

Three people, including two teenage boys, were hit and the driver kept on going.

It happened around 2:30 Sunday morning in the 4900 block of North 16th Street.

Bullets fired from a handgun hit two boys who were sitting on the porch of a house.

The victims are 16 and 17-years-old.

Bullets also went through a home next door, hitting a 63-year-old man in the hand.

All three victims are expected to survive.

No word on a motive or suspects.
