Police: Triple shooting injures man and 2 teens in Logan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gun violence is not letting up in Philadelphia this holiday weekend.Police are looking for the driver of an SUV who fired shots at a home in Logan.Three people, including two teenage boys, were hit and the driver kept on going.It happened around 2:30 Sunday morning in the 4900 block of North 16th Street.Bullets fired from a handgun hit two boys who were sitting on the porch of a house.The victims are 16 and 17-years-old.Bullets also went through a home next door, hitting a 63-year-old man in the hand.All three victims are expected to survive.No word on a motive or suspects.