3 shot in Kensington section of Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were shot Thursday morning in the area of Front Street and W. Girard Avenue in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, police said.The shooting happened near the SEPTA Girard Station at about 9 a.m.According to police, two men were shot multiple times in the legs and a 56-year-old woman was shot one time in the left arm.Authorities said all three victims were taken to Temple University Hospital where they are listed in stable condition.No arrests have been made.