triple shooting

3 shot in Kensington section of Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were shot Thursday morning in the area of Front Street and W. Girard Avenue in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting happened near the SEPTA Girard Station at about 9 a.m.

According to police, two men were shot multiple times in the legs and a 56-year-old woman was shot one time in the left arm.

Authorities said all three victims were taken to Temple University Hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiakensington (philadelphia)crimetriple shooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRIPLE SHOOTING
Triple shooting leaves 3 injured, 1 critically
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting inside Juniata Park apartment
2 men, teen shot in Tioga-Nicetown
3 shot outside Philadelphia nightclub
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News