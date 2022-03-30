pennsylvania state police

Public viewing being held in Bucks County for Trooper Mack killed in I-95 crash

Trooper Mack will be laid to rest Thursday at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Levittown.
By
Services being held for Trooper Mack killed in I-95 crash

BRISTOL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Delaware Valley will honor two fallen heroes this week.

A public viewing for 33-year-old Trooper Martin Mack is being held Wednesday at the Wade Funeral Home in Bristol, starting at 10 a.m.

Mack will then be laid to rest Thursday at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Levittown.

He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

A public viewing for 29-year-old Trooper Brande Sisca is scheduled for Friday from noon until 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home at 200 W. Germantown Pike, Norristown.

A funeral for Trooper Sisca will be held at Perkiomen Valley High School on Saturday at noon.

Sisca's wife is expecting their firstborn in July.

Trooper Mack had been on the force since November 2014. Trooper Sisca had been on the force since February 2021.



Twenty-one-year-old Jayana Webb of Eagleville is facing charges in connection with the March 21 crash on I-95 in South Philadelphia that killed both troopers and the pedestrian, 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras of Allentown, whom they were assisting.

RELATED: Blood alcohol content of suspect in fatal I-95 crash was twice the legal limit: Police

Police said, at that time, Webb attempted to drive past the scene at a high rate of speed.

Trooper Mack had been on the force since November 2014. Trooper Sisca had been on the force since February 2021. Both troopers spent their entire careers assigned to the Patrol Section of Troop K, Philadelphia.

WATCH: Police procession along I-95 after fatal crash
A police procession with at least 25 cruisers and motorcycles escorting the troopers' bodies made its way from the crash scene to the medical examiner's office.

