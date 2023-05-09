Troubleshooters search for answers following deadly fire in NJ apartment complex

"Nothing ever gets fixed, everybody has problems," said one resident of the apartment complex.

MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 12-year-old boy is dead and his mother and sister are critically injured after a fire at an apartment complex late Sunday night in Maple Shade, New Jersey.

The fire that took the life of AJ Marles is still under investigation.

But here's what we do know about the fire at Fox Meadow Apartments.

It bills itself as a luxury, but many renters told the Troubleshooters last year and told us again Tuesday that the complex is poorly maintained and putting residents at risk.

The Troubleshooters asked the manager Ed Chang about the complaints.

"I don't talk to fake news, so you guys can schedule with the corporate office," was his reply.

Troubleshooters asked Chang why he believed we were 'fake news.'

"Definitely last news story. So you guys just stay out of here," he replied.

Last year, the Troubleshooters told you Fox Meadow Apartments had been cited with hundreds of violations.

The Marles family showed us their concerns about their unit.

"We have holes in the wall," Alan Marles previously told the Troubleshooters. "My child is scared that the roof is going to fall on him."

That child, AJ, is now dead after the fire erupted in the Marles' unit.

"They were really nice people. This shouldn't happen to them," said Paul Caputi, a Fox Meadow resident. "The fire went up too quick. We need answers."

Dale Taylor says he moved because of safety issues in his unit.

"We called the office so many times and they're not going to come out," he said.

Kim Louthlin said she doesn't feel safe living here.

"Once you get in you can't get out. We're stuck, no money," she said.

"Nothing ever gets fixed, everybody has problems. Ed won't do anything," said Caputi.

We did contact Kamson Corporation, who owns Fox Meadow, which tells us this was a horrible tragedy and that the families will be taken care of.

The company said each family will get a check and accommodations for the displaced residents are being worked out.

"We do not believe any of the past violations have any bearing on the fire, anything involving life safety are taken care of immediately, especially mechanical and electrical," Kamson said.

Fox Meadow has a brand new state-of-the-art rec center. We asked about letting residents stay there, and we were told the company has available apartments that it is trying to move them into instead.

Read Kamson's full statement below:

"Horrible, horrible tragedy and no one should ever have this happen.



There is nothing more important than this little boy and his mother and sister who are still in the hospital.



We are also thinking about the other families affected and their losses but have to wait and see what happened to comment.



The families will each get a check so they won't have to worry and they will be taken care of - details are still being worked out.



Also, details are being worked out concerning accommodations - We have other apartments available.



Do not believe any of the past violations have any bearing on the fire, anything involving life safety are taken care of immediately especially mechanical and electrical."