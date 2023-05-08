6 injured after fire at apartment complex in Maple Shade, N.J.

Six people were rushed to the hospital and 16 units were damaged after a fire Sunday night at a Maple Shade, New Jersey apartment complex.

Viewer video showed intense flames burning through the roof at the Fox Meadow apartment complex.

MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Six people were rushed to the hospital and 16 units were damaged after a fire Sunday night at a Maple Shade, New Jersey apartment complex.

The Red Cross was called in to help displaced residents.

Viewer video showed intense flames burning through the roof at the Fox Meadow apartment complex. Firefighters blasted water at the flames trying to get the upper hand.

The conditions of the six people who were injured have not been released.

The fire was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Police and firefighters rushed to the unit block of Adams Drive and found heavy smoke and fire.

Officers immediately began evacuating people, while firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

Firefighters from Maple Shade as well as a number of other communities responded.

The fire was placed under control around 11:40 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The state and county fire marshals are among the offices investigating.