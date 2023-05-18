2nd child dies after fire at Maple Shade apartment complex; mother still hospitalized

The apartment complex was the focus of an Action News Investigation.

MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A second child has died after a massive fire at an apartment complex in Burlington County, New Jersey last week.

The Maple Shade Police Department announced the passing of 7-year-old Hope Marles on Thursday.

Her brother, 12-year-old Alan "A.J." Marles, died shortly after the fire.

A.J. Marles and Hope Marles

Their mother, 35-year-old Shannon Marles, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The fire happened at the Fox Meadow Apartments on Adams Drive on the night of Sunday, May 7.

Viewer video showed intense flames burning through the roof of the complex. A total of 16 units were damaged.

Several other injuries were reported in the blaze, though none were said to be serious.

Many renters told the Action News Troubleshooters during an investigation into Fox Meadows last year, and again in the days after the fire, that the complex is poorly maintained and puts residents at risk.

The Troubleshooters asked the manager, Ed Chang, about the complaints last week.

"I don't talk to fake news, so you guys can schedule with the corporate office," was his reply.

In fact, the Marles family was featured in the 2022 investigation. A.J.'s father, Alan, told Action News, "My child is scared that the roof is going to fall on him."

We did contact Kamson Corporation after the fire, which owns Fox Meadows. A spokesperson told us this was a horrible tragedy and that the families will be taken care of.

The company said each family will get a check and accommodations for the displaced residents are being worked out.

"We do not believe any of the past violations have any bearing on the fire, anything involving life safety are taken care of immediately, especially mechanical and electrical," Kamson said.

Read more from our investigation, and Kamson's full statement, here.