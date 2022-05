SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A truck carrying pallets caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Southampton Township, Bucks County.Officials said the fire happened while the truck was traveling in the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike heading toward Willow Grove.Views from Chopper 6 showed the truck off the side of the road. The front of the truck was badly burned while firefighters worked to remove the pallets.Police said one person was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. The condition of the victim was not available.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.