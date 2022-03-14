FYI Philly

Philadelphia natives return home to open Sam Shaw's Treatery, Yowie

By Natalie Jason
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two women, both entrepreneurs born and raised in Philadelphia, have opened shops near where they were raised.

Sam Shaw's Treatery is a culinary and home goods shop that also bakes cookies fresh onsite daily.

Samantha Shaw is a Society Hill native and former tennis pro who recently turned in the racket for opening a space where she curates handmade goods and culinary delights she herself enjoys, including original-recipe Koffmeyer's Cookies.

Yowie is another shop nearby, specializing in design-forward art objects for the home and more.

Shannon Maldonado has been into fashion since she was a child growing up in South Philly, going to Fabric Row with her mother to buy materials to make clothing and costumes for years.

She turned her eye for design into a corporate career, and now curates a collection at her own shop.

Shannon Maldonado, owner of Yowie.



Sam Shaw's Treatery | Facebook | Instagram.com
306 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
267-239-2089

Yowie | Facebook | Instagram
716 S. 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
