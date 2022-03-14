Philadelphia natives return home to open Sam Shaw's Treatery, Yowie

Shannon Maldonado, owner of Yowie.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two women, both entrepreneurs born and raised in Philadelphia, have opened shops near where they were raised.Sam Shaw's Treatery is a culinary and home goods shop that also bakes cookies fresh onsite daily.Samantha Shaw is a Society Hill native and former tennis pro who recently turned in the racket for opening a space where she curates handmade goods and culinary delights she herself enjoys, including original-recipe Koffmeyer's Cookies.Yowie is another shop nearby, specializing in design-forward art objects for the home and more.Shannon Maldonado has been into fashion since she was a child growing up in South Philly, going to Fabric Row with her mother to buy materials to make clothing and costumes for years.She turned her eye for design into a corporate career, and now curates a collection at her own shop.306 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147267-239-2089716 S. 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147