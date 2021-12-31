new year's eve

Champagne shortage in some markets ahead of New Year's Eve, sellers say

Time to pick out the best cheap champagne, as some higher-end brands are sold out
By CNN
Champagne shortage in some markets ahead of New Year's Eve: sellers

CHICAGO -- It's time to toast to the future and ring in 2022, but good luck finding bubbly to celebrate with.

Liquor sellers say champagne brands such as Moet & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot, which can retail for $50 to more than $100 per bottle, are sold out in many markets.

RELATED: Supply chain issues lead to alcohol shortage: 'They don't know what's coming'

But you can likely still find bottles of less expensive options, CNN reported.

Some say it's due to increased demand, diminished grape harvests and a disrupted supply chain.

RELATED: Labor shortage hits Santa supply as workers weigh COVID-19 risks

Meanwhile, demand for champagne and sparkling wines has surged 120% since 2019.
