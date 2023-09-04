Philadelphia union workers celebrate Labor Day with parades while looking ahead to elections

The AFL-CIO estimates there are between 150,000 and 200,000 union workers in the city.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thousands of union workers celebrated the Labor Day holiday with a parade and picnic in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO hosted the 36th annual Tri-State Labor Day Parade and Family Celebration.

"Labor Day is a day for us to celebrate the wins that we have: secure retirement, wages, training opportunities, a voice on your job," said Danny Bauder, the president of the Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO.

Bauder said the AFL-CIO is comprised of 126 local unions. The council is working to educate union members ahead of the election season.

"We have so many opportunities to rebuild things. Rebuild schools, rebuild bridges, rebuild highways, expand broadband," he explained. "Things like that, that affect every single person in the city. Union or not, it's going to improve their quality of life."

Bauder said one of the largest unions in the city is the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT).

Their members also marched in Monday's parade ahead of the return to school on Tuesday.

Jerry Jordan, president of the PFT, told Action News, "Labor has been on the forefront of fighting for good schools for our children."

Jordan said members of the PFT are currently looking for more resources, like school supplies and materials.

He also said they are looking for changes in the classroom.

"Our teachers would love to have smaller class sizes so they can give more individual attention to children, particularly children who are struggling," Jordan explained.

With the election season about to ramp up, Salaah Muhammad, the organizing director of the Working Families Party, said the endorsements of local unions are critical in campaigning.

"We can't win this election, we can't do the work of building relationships and connecting with the people who matter without the backing and support of unions," Muhammad said.

One of the unions represented in Monday's parade was Laborers Local 57.

Some of their members were instrumental in building a temporary bridge when part of I-95 was destroyed in June.

"Union workers rebuilt 95 in 12 days, got it done way under schedule and did it effectively," said State Senator Sharif Street, who is also the chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party.

