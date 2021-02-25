University of Delaware makes changes after increase of COVID on campus

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- An increase in the number of COVID-19 cases has the University of Delaware making changes starting Thursday."In recent days, there has been a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases among students in the University of Delaware community.," the University wrote in a letter Wednesday.Starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, until further notice, all food at campus dining halls will now be grab-and-go. Occupancy in the Trabant and Perkins student centers are reduced to 25%.No guests are permitted in the residence halls.All campus events should be held virtually; those that continue in person will be capped at 10 people.Occupancy will be reduced to 25% capacity at the Carpenter Sports Building."Currently, the University is not making changes to classes, labs or research facilities, though this may be necessary in the future if the number of positive cases on campus continues to rise," the University said.As for athletics, the University says it continues to operate in accordance with guidance from the state of Delaware and protocols established by the NCAA and Colonial Athletic Association (CAA). At this time, fans of all UD sports are not permitted to attend competitions.Faculty and staff should continue their current working situation, whether that is on campus or remotely.Students living on campus are required to participate in UD's COVID testing program every week. On-campus students receive a weekly email from "RLH COVID Testing," where they can access a link to make reservations at the UD testing sites in Harker ISE Lab or Clayton Hall. Testing is by appointment only. No walk-ups will be permitted.Students living off-campus are encouraged to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing."If the number of cases continues to rise, however, the University will unfortunately need to implement additional restrictions to ensure the health and safety of our community," the University said.