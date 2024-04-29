Pro-Palestinian protesters say Penn's Gaza Solidarity encampment will remain until demands are met

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pro-Palestinian protests calling for a ceasefire in Gaza are continuing on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania. They show no sign of letting up, as crowds continued to gather and be vocal on the Philadelphia campus over the weekend.

The university says it's committed to ensuring the right to free speech but that protesters need to comply with Penn policies.

"I think it is the right of all students here to voice their opinions on both sides of this conflict -- to do so peacefully and safely," said Penn student Jennifer Mesa.

Demonstrations made up of Penn students and people who are not affiliated with the university, including students from other universities, continued over the weekend at the Gaza Solidarity encampment on Penn's campus.

It's still set up near 34th and Walnut streets, despite orders to disband.

RELATED: Pro-Palestinian protesters remain on University of Pennsylvania's campus despite warnings to disband

On Friday, Penn's interim president ordered the protesters to disband the encampment immediately due to university violations, harassment and intimidation.

However, the collective group of organizations says they want three demands met before they leave the space. Those include university leaders disclosing any of the school's financial investments to Israel, cutting ties and protection for protesters.

"My hope is that everyone remain safe and that everyone on both sides are able to express their beliefs as they see fit in a way that is consistent with university guidelines and I don't think that's happening right now" said Lexi Boccuzzi, a Penn student.

RELATED: How universities are cracking down on a swell of tension months into student protests

"Students are putting potentially their degrees on the line and putting access to future employment on the line but in reality, it's the loss of nothing in comparison in what we're fighting for and what we're trying to represent," added Penn graduate strudent Nya Mbock.

Action News continues to speak with students and non-student organizers who tell Action News it's their understanding that their actions are not in violation.

"We will not be moving until they disclose and divest and defend student voices and that's our bottom line," a protester said.

RELATED: Pro-Palestinian protesters hold Passover seders at University of Pennsylvania, Swarthmore College

"As students and as members of the Philadelphia community, we have rights to protest and take a space on this campus on this position right now," another person told Action News.

However, the participation of people who aren't connected to Penn is concerning to some students as the protest continues.

"I think it brings in a lot of outside antagonists. For example yesterday, I'm Jewish, there was something written about the Holocaust, which that kind of is a little scary and shows things can spiral really quickly, I guess," another student said.

"One of the concerns with this going on right now is how both sides challenging each other in unsafe ways, not allowing each other to protest peacefully, although they both have a right to express their opinions," Mesa added.

Penn officials told Action News in a statement:

"Representatives from Open Expression communicated Penn's identification policies and informed the protestors of their obligation to comply with these policies."

RELATED: Demonstrations roil US campuses ahead of graduations as protesters spar over Gaza conflict

Penn's interim president met with student and faculty protesters Saturday night to hear concerns. After the meeting, the university still ordered the encampment to be disbanded.

Action News will continue to reach out to university leaders.

Wednesday is the last day classes, with exams happening all next week.