UPenn President Liz Magill faces backlash after congressional hearing on antisemitism

PHILADELPHIA -- The University of Pennsylvania is under fire after President Liz Magill's comments at the congressional hearing on antisemitism earlier this week.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is calling her responses shameful.

Amid the growing controversy, there are more calls for her to resign, to be fired and to reevaluate the Ivy League school's policies.

Magill is now defending herself in a new videotaped response.

The presidents of three of the most elite universities in the country are facing calls to resign after tense moments on Capitol Hill Tuesday in which lawmakers accused them of not doing enough to crack down on antisemitism and hate on campus.

"Do you believe that type of hateful speech is contrary to Harvard's code of conduct or is it allowed at Harvard," asked Rep. Elise Stefanik, (R) New York.

"It is at odds with the values of Harvard but are values are also," Dr. Claudine Gay, president of Harvard University, tried to respond.

"Can you not say here that it's against the code of conduct," Rep. Stefanik interrupted.

"We embrace a commitment to free expression even of views that are objectionable, offensive and hateful. It's when that speech crosses into conduct that violates our policies against harassment and bullying," Dr. Gay rebutted.

"Does that speech not cross that barrier? Does that speech not call for the elimination of Jews and the elimination of Israel," Rep. Stefanik asked.

The congresswoman also grilled Magill.

WATCH | Penn president testifies to House Education Committee about antisemitism on campus

Penn president speaks to House Education Committee about antisemitism on campus

"I am asking specifically -- calling for the genocide of Jews, does that constitute bullying or harassment," Rep. Stefanik asked Magill.

"If it is directed and severe pervasive, it is harassment," Magill said.

"So, the answer is yes," Rep. Stefanik asked.

"It is a context-dependent decision," Magill responded.

"It is a context-dependent decision? That's your testimony today? Calling for the genocide of Jews is depending upon the context," Rep. Stefanik said.

The backlash was swift among alumni, students and donors demanding action.

Gov. Shapiro called Magill's remarks "unacceptable" and "shameful," urging the board of trustees to convene.

In response, Magill posted this video Wednesday night.

"I was not focused on -- but I should have been -- the irrefutable fact that a call for genocide of Jewish people is a call for terrible violence human beings can perpetrate," Magill said in part in her video.

Meanwhile at Harvard, Dr. Gay released a statement, saying, "There are some who have confused a right to free expression with the idea that Harvard will condone calls for violence against Jewish students. Those who threaten our Jewish students will be held to account."

This controversy is far from over. The U.S. Department of Education is already investigating seven schools, including Harvard, MIT, and Penn for complaints over antisemitism and Islamophobic discrimination on campus.