UPenn president to testify in front of Congress about antisemitism, protests on college campuses

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill will testify before Congress on Tuesday about antisemitism on college campuses.

Magill is facing enduring criticism for her response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, among other things.

But she is not alone.

From one end of the country to the other, leaders of the academy are under fire from both sides.

Magill is expected to face criticism from at least some of the representatives Tuesday morning as she testifies alongside presidents of Harvard University and MIT.

They'll be answering questions presented by congressional members of the Committee on Education and The Workforce.

The chairman of that committee, Republican Representative Virginia Foxx, of North Carolina, says the college administrators have stood by allowing, "Horrific rhetoric to foster and grow."

Over the past couple of months in Philadelphia, Magill has been criticized by both sides of the war -- those who support the Jewish community and others supporting Palestine.

Several top donors have also threatened to cut off funding to the university.

There have been antisemitic threats to staff and projections on the campus buildings.

The congressional committee will be pointing out a clip circulating on Twitter where Philadelphia police say up to 500 people marched in the Flood Philly for Gaza Protest Sunday.

Several businesses and a police car were vandalized on Penn's campus, and protestors chanted calls for a Palestinian uprising against Israel.

The two prior intifadas reshaped the politics of the Middle East and left thousands dead on both sides.

Magill has been defending herself since calls were made for her to step down, pointing out peaceful protests that have occurred among students with differing opinions while condemning hate speech, antisemitic behavior and threats.

The university is also conducting several investigations.

The congressional hearing starts at 10:15 a.m.

Action News will stay on top of what happens during Magill's testimony.