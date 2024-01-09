Flood Warning in effect for parts of southeastern Pennsylvania due to winter storm

Water along Kelly Dr. & Midvale Ave. near the Schuylkill River has spilled over its banks and is forecast to crest around 7 a.m.

MONT CLARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Residents across the Delaware Valley are being urged to stay on alert after a winter rainstorm brought flooding and strong winds to the region Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Philadelphia has also been no stranger to flooding in the last month.

Water along Kelly Drive and Midvale Avenue near the Schuylkill River has already spilled over its banks and is forecast to crest around 7 a.m.

Kelly Drive is flooded beyond City Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard bridges, with dump trucks blocking Kelly Drive and Falls Bridge to keep drivers away.

For the latest road closures in your area, click here.

The Schuylkill River is expected to rise to about a foot below major flood stage Wednesday morning and begin to recede in the afternoon.

Police are monitoring several hotspots prone to flooding after water started to rise on many roads, like River Road in Roxborough, Main Street in Manayunk, Kelly Drive, Cobbs Creek Pkwy and Columbus Blvd.

The Delaware River gauge at Columbus Blvd and Washington Avenue in South Philadelphia hit a record high Tuesday night, just above levels seen during Hurricane Sandy 12 years ago.

As for the Delaware River, it is already receding but will rise again later Wednesday afternoon.

Local police urging everyone to remain vigilant, and look out for debris and ponding on the roads.

"Even though it may look safe. It is not safe. What may look two inches of water could be two, three feet of water, so if you see flooding don't go through it," said Lt Andrew Napoli, with the police marine unit.

Heavy rain filled the Brandywine Creek in Downingtown, Pennsylvania. Forecasters expected the rising water to reach moderate flood stage around midnight Tuesday.

In Upper Milford Township in Lehigh County, video shows crews safely rescuing a person in a car on Indian Creek Road. The road is closed due to extreme flooding conditions. The water is coming from a creek nearby that has already flooded multiple times in the last month.

The Delaware County Emergency Management activated its emergency center at 12 p.m. Flooding remains one of the top concerns.

" [ Tuesday ] around 11 p.m., we'll have a high tide. Depending on the rain over the next several hours, we could be seeing flooding in many areas," said Tim Boyce with Delaware County Emergency Management.

The American Red Cross Southeastern PA Region opened a shelter for residents impacted by flooding in areas surrounding Darby Creek. The shelter is located at the Darby Borough Recreation Center at 1020 Ridge Ave.

As of midnight, officials were providing care to 10 individuals and one dog.

Flood warnings cover the entire area into Wednesday afternoon, with almost all creeks and streams in flood stage.

The Schuylkill from Pottstown to Philadelphia is forecast to reach minor flooding during the day Wednesday.

Swift water rescue crews were stationed throughout the area, preparing for the worst.

"We have staffing starting at 4 o'clock [ Tuesday ] for our swift rescue team through [ Wednesday ] at 4 o'clock," said Manoa Fire Company Chief Michael Norman.

In Chester County, barriers and road closure signs were strategically placed in areas that are prone to flooding in Schuylkill Township and in nearby Phoenixville as well, as water started pooling up well before the worst of the storm.

"It's always concerning yeah, it's odd that it's happened so often now," said Frank McLaughlin, the owner of Fitzwater Station, which is near the banks of the Schuylkill River in Mont Clare.

He's seen his fair share of flooding over the years. He even marked the high water spot from the last major flood from Hurricane Ida in 2021. The only thing spared was the bar, which was built in the 1940s.

Now he keeps a close eye on the rising river.

"We watch the projections, and watching them today it's showing it shouldn't flood us, but you know snow up north now," said McLaughlin.

Latest AccuWeather forecast

Flood watches and warnings are in effect through Wednesday afternoon, according to AccuWeather.

As of late Tuesday night, the last of the heavy rain was still clearing the coast.

The morning rush will be dealing with closed roads due to lingering flooding on some creeks and streams as well as any trees/limbs brought down by the winds.

The strongest winds reached 72 mph near Island Beach State Park in New Jersey, with low 60s near Wilmington, Delaware and Brigantine, New Jersey.

Rainfall totals look to have reached the 2-3" range for much of southeastern Pennsylvania, with 1.5" to 2.5" across South Jersey.