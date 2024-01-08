WATCH VIDEOS

Upper Darby police search for suspect wanted in knife assault

Monday, January 8, 2024 11:13PM
UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Darby, Delaware County are asking for help identifying a suspect in an assault from nearly a month ago.

Investigators released these images, hoping someone may recognize the suspect.

That suspect is wanted in connection with an assault with a knife that happened on the night of December 14, 2023, along Garrett Road between Terminal Square and West Chester Pike.

Police have not released any other details about the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police.

