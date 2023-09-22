Heavy police presence in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania; person taken into custody

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A police incident has led to a heavy presence of officers in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

Police have asked residents to avoid the area of Terrace Avenue near North Lynn Boulevard.

Upper Darby police are reporting that they have located a suspect and taken that person into custody.

The reason for that person being taken into custody was not immediately known.

Action News was on the scene as an ambulance rushed from Terrace Avenue and Lynn Blvd around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

This is about half a mile from the busy intersection of East Township Line Road and West Chester Pike.

We know shots were reportedly fired while officers were out here. That sent some of them ducking behind patrol cars.

At first it was thought that an officer may have been shot, but Upper Darby Police tell us that was not the case.

That initial report did, however, lead to a large number of police rushing to this area in response.

