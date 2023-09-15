2 suspects wanted for assault at Rita's Italian Ice in South Jersey

WATCH LIVE

Friday, September 15, 2023 3:25PM
BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are searching for two suspects accused of assaulting a man and woman at Rita's Italian Ice in South Jersey.

It happened around 4:05 p.m. on September 8 in Bridgeton, New Jersey.

Police released video of the two males being sought by investigators.

Further details on what led up to the incident were not released by police.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the New Jersey State Police's Bridgeton Station Criminal Investigation Office at 856-451-0101.

