Suspects wanted for stealing $10K worth of Apple products from KOP Mall

Investigators say the suspects stole $10,070 worth of Apple products from the store.

UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officers are looking for several suspects wanted in a string of Apple store thefts at the King of Prussia Mall in Upper Merion Township, Pennsylvania.

Police say two men and several other 'unidentified' suspects conspired to commit eight different thefts between September 19, 2022, and June 27, 2023.

The suspects in these incidents allegedly planned to steal numerous items, including headphones, Apple Magic Mouses, keyboards, trackpads, and Air Tags that were displayed for sale.

Police identified two of the suspects as Giorgi Adeishvili of Mountain Top, PA, and Giorgi Onashvili of Brooklyn, NY.

Both men are still being sought at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Upper Merion Police Investigations Division at 610-265-3232.