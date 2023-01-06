2 carjacking suspects steal vehicle with woman still inside at King of Prussia Walmart

The two female suspects approached the vehicle and forced their way inside, police say.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County are searching for two carjacking suspects who stole a vehicle with a woman sitting inside in the parking lot of a Walmart.

It happened around 5:50 p.m. Monday at the Walmart on the 200 block of North Gulph Road in King of Prussia, less than a mile from the mall.

Police say a 54-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle while her family members shopped inside the Walmart.

The two female suspects approached the vehicle and forced their way inside, police say.

They drove from the Walmart parking lot with the victim still inside the vehicle.

Police say the suspects made threats to kill the woman.

A short distance later, police say they stopped and forced the woman out of the vehicle and onto a nearby roadway.

The unattended vehicle was recovered a short time later on the 1600 block of North Dover Street in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia.

Anyone with information on the female suspects is asked to call Upper Merion police at 610-265-3232.