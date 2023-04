Police say once Christian DiFlorio is back in Bucks County, he will be charged with terroristic threats.

BENSALEM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man wanted for threatening a Bucks County school is now in custody.

Police arrested 30-year-old Christian DeFlorio in Miami, Florida on Monday night.

Bensalem Police say last week DeFlorio, who is a former student of Holy Ghost Preparatory School, posted a threatening video online targeting the school.

Officers say once he is back in Bucks County, he will be charged with terroristic threats.