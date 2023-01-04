Suspect wanted in deadly hit-and-run in South Jersey taken into custody

The crash happened last Thursday while 80-year-old Marjorie Straub Muller was on Stagecoach Road in Upper Township.

The crash happened last Thursday while 80-year-old Marjorie Straub Muller was on Stagecoach Road in Upper Township.

UPPER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey have arrested a driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

According to the New Jersey State Police, the suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday.

The crash happened last Thursday while 80-year-old Marjorie Straub Muller was on Stagecoach Road in Upper Township. She later died from her injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the scene.

Neighbor Bob DeMari spoke with Action News about what he saw at the scene.

"You could tell that she was definitely hit and thrown quite a bit because you could see her shoes about 30 feet away, her glasses, but I was really trying to make sure she was awake. I was trying to say, 'stay with me,'" said DeMari.

Police have not identified the suspect nor have they revealed what charges he's facing.

Action News reached out to New Jersey State Police for more information, but we have not heard back.