Yeah! Usher bringing 'Past Present Future' tour to South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Yeah! Grammy-award-winning artist Usher is heading to South Philadelphia.

USHER: Past Present Future, a 24-city tour, will visit arenas across the country, including the Wells Fargo Center on August 30, 2024.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales beginning on Wednesday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Monday, February 12 at 10 a.m. at wellsfargocenterphilly.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans.

The tour announcement comes days before Usher's Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on Sunday.