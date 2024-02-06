  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Yeah! Usher bringing 'Past Present Future' tour to South Philadelphia

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, February 6, 2024 5:53PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live StreamAction News, AccuWeather and Entertainment
WPVI

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Yeah! Grammy-award-winning artist Usher is heading to South Philadelphia.

USHER: Past Present Future, a 24-city tour, will visit arenas across the country, including the Wells Fargo Center on August 30, 2024.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales beginning on Wednesday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Monday, February 12 at 10 a.m. at wellsfargocenterphilly.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans.

The tour announcement comes days before Usher's Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on Sunday.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW