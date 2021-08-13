Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience location announced amid postponement complaints

Officials say the exhibit will open later this month at the Tower Theater located on the corner of 69th and Ludlow streets in Upper Darby, Delaware County.
The event was set to debut on August 12 but it had to be pushed back a few weeks. Some say they weren't notified of the postponement by Fever, the company that sold the tickets.
"It does feel a little sketchy," said Sara Brams-Miller of Brewerytown, who said she purchased tickets to go with her family months in advance.
The Better Business Bureau says it has received eight complaints through July about Fever for issues with the Philadelphia-area exhibit, which the company did address.
"All of these complaints were lodged between March, when Van Gogh was announced and tickets were first offered for sale, and July. The complaints, which are available on the BBB website, involve pandemic-related cancellations, lack of a response from Fever, lack of refunds, and inadequate dates to replace canceled shows," the BBB said in a statement to Action News.
The BBB says it has received more than 600 complaints in the past year regarding the ticket operations and communications of Fever.
According to Fever, "COVID-19 restrictions on global transportation logistics" was the reason for the postponement of the Philadelphia-area event. A new opening date for the exhibit is set for August 26.
Those who purchased tickets will be able to choose new dates or receive a refund.
Read the full statement from Fever here:
Due to the impact of COVID-19 restrictions on global transportation logistics, we have encountered delays in shipment arrivals for the Philadelphia experience.
Despite our best efforts to honor the scheduled opening date, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience had to be postponed.
The new opening date is scheduled for August 26. We are alerting all ticket holders directly to the postponement, making sure they hear about the change from us first hand.
We contact all affected ticket holders in a proactive manner and offer them options and as much flexibility as possible to choose new dates or get a refund.
We have also added additional availability during the first weeks of the experience so that they can still be among the first to enjoy it. To make up for any inconvenience the situation may have caused, in addition to making tickets fully flexible, we are upgrading them so that guests can also enjoy our unique add-on Virtual Reality Experience free of charge.
With this upgrade, they will be able to travel through eight iconic works of Van Gogh and their source of inspiration in "A Day in the Life of the Artist in Arles, France".