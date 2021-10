Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience location announced amid postponement complaints

EMBED >More News Videos While Van Gogh: the immersive experience was set to debut on Thursday, August 12, some ticket holders say they haven't been notified of the changes.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The location for the Philadelphia-area Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has been announced amid frustration from some ticket holders over the postponement of the exhibit.Officials say the exhibit will open later this month at the Tower Theater located on the corner of 69th and Ludlow streets in Upper Darby, Delaware County.The event was set to debut on August 12 but it had to be pushed back a few weeks. Some say they weren't notified of the postponement by Fever, the company that sold the tickets."It does feel a little sketchy," said Sara Brams-Miller of Brewerytown, who said she purchased tickets to go with her family months in advance.The Better Business Bureau says it has received eight complaints through July about Fever for issues with the Philadelphia-area exhibit, which the company did address."All of these complaints were lodged between March, when Van Gogh was announced and tickets were first offered for sale, and July. The complaints, which are available on the BBB website, involve pandemic-related cancellations, lack of a response from Fever, lack of refunds, and inadequate dates to replace canceled shows," the BBB said in a statement to Action News.The BBB says it has received more than 600 complaints in the past year regarding the ticket operations and communications of Fever.According to Fever, "COVID-19 restrictions on global transportation logistics" was the reason for the postponement of the Philadelphia-area event. A new opening date for the exhibit is set for August 26.Those who purchased tickets will be able to choose new dates or receive a refund.