Ticket holders frustrated over postponement of Philly's Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

The event was set to debut on August 12, but some say they weren't notified of the postponement by Fever, the company that sold the tickets.
"It does feel a little sketchy," said Sara Brams-Miller of Brewerytown, who said she purchased tickets to go with her family months in advance.
Brams-Miller says she had plans to go on August 25 and hasn't received a notification from Fever yet.
"It certainly is an inconvenience," said Brams-Miller. "You would think they would send these notifications out to anyone regardless of whether or not they had tickets for that time."
Isabella Ngov says she was planning to go with a friend but is now wary if the event will even happen, especially since the location has yet to be disclosed.
She adds there's no indication of a postponed date on the website as of yet.
"I just kind of feel bad that we missed out on the opportunity. It would have been so much fun. That's what I'm kind of sad about," Ngov said.
Ngov says it costs her and her friend $90, and they have asked Fever for a refund.
According to Fever, "COVID-19 restrictions on global transportation logistics" was the reason for the postponement of the Philadelphia event. A new opening date is set for August 26.
Those who purchased tickets will be able to choose new dates or receive a refund.
Read the full statement from Fever here:
Due to the impact of COVID-19 restrictions on global transportation logistics, we have encountered delays in shipment arrivals for the Philadelphia experience.
Despite our best efforts to honor the scheduled opening date, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience had to be postponed.
The new opening date is scheduled for August 26. We are alerting all ticket holders directly to the postponement, making sure they hear about the change from us first hand.
We contact all affected ticket holders in a proactive manner and offer them options and as much flexibility as possible to choose new dates or get a refund.
We have also added additional availability during the first weeks of the experience so that they can still be among the first to enjoy it. To make up for any inconvenience the situation may have caused, in addition to making tickets fully flexible, we are upgrading them so that guests can also enjoy our unique add-on Virtual Reality Experience free of charge.
With this upgrade, they will be able to travel through eight iconic works of Van Gogh and their source of inspiration in "A Day in the Life of the Artist in Arles, France".