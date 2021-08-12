Ticket holders frustrated over postponement of Philly's Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ticketholders are frustrated after the Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in Philadelphia was unexpectedly postponed.The event was set to debut on August 12, but some say they weren't notified of the postponement by Fever, the company that sold the tickets."It does feel a little sketchy," said Sara Brams-Miller of Brewerytown, who said she purchased tickets to go with her family months in advance.Brams-Miller says she had plans to go on August 25 and hasn't received a notification from Fever yet."It certainly is an inconvenience," said Brams-Miller. "You would think they would send these notifications out to anyone regardless of whether or not they had tickets for that time."Isabella Ngov says she was planning to go with a friend but is now wary if the event will even happen, especially since the location has yet to be disclosed.She adds there's no indication of a postponed date on the website as of yet."I just kind of feel bad that we missed out on the opportunity. It would have been so much fun. That's what I'm kind of sad about," Ngov said.Ngov says it costs her and her friend $90, and they have asked Fever for a refund.According to Fever, "COVID-19 restrictions on global transportation logistics" was the reason for the postponement of the Philadelphia event. A new opening date is set for August 26.Those who purchased tickets will be able to choose new dates or receive a refund.