Vandals break dozens of car windows in Philadelphia's Fishtown, Port Richmond sections

By Rebeccah Hendrickson
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia East Detectives are looking into dozens of reports of smashed car windows in the city's Fishtown and Port Richmond sections.

Fishtown resident Jerold Grupp caught one of the incidents on his security cameras

"We have cameras mounted high up, we have one camera at this position on the house and then we have two more cameras higher up on the other side of the house," said Grupp.

The video shows a white car driving down Palmer Street, and as it passes a blue Jeep, the Jeep's window shatters. It happened around 3 a.m. November 13 and Grupp says it's happened to more neighbors, too.

"There have been a lot of cars in the neighborhood that also have damage, down on Sepviva there were a number of cars broken out, there are a few more down here on Palmer," he said. "It's even more annoying than that, it's just wonton damage, they're not getting anything out of the cars, they're just breaking the windows and driving by."

East Thompson Street, in Port Richmond, seems to be the latest block hit. Neighbors there say they woke up Sunday morning to at least six cars with shattered windows.

"The window that they broke is right here on this side of the car," said Patrick Debinski, who pointed to a shattered window on his car. He says he filed a police report and his neighbors did, too.

"It's not just me. Probably a lot of people around the neighborhood. They said 30 something windshields were broken this week alone," said Debinski.

Now he, and other neighbors, are worried the vandals aren't done smashing car windows.
