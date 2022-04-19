Tomo Sushi & Ramen, Volstead by Unity, Amira's Delites offer vegan, plant-based food any time of day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Vegan food has come a long way, and these three purveyors of meatless culinary creations prove it.At Tomo Sushi & Ramen, you can get traditional or vegan sushi, with innovative methods being used to make sushi without fish.Amira's Delites brings small-batch, vegan baked goods to independent groceries and farm markets year-round, using no dairy and locally milled flour.In Manayunk, The Volstead by Unity has a 100% vegan menu, plus a 'zero-proof' bar. The food menu goes from brunch items to dinner entrees, with every item being plant-based.For drinks, a full bar exists with every wine, beer and spirit containing no alcohol, and the classic cocktails served have surprisingly similar tastes to conventional bar beverages.228 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106267-519-0209Bee's Tiny Market600 Brill Street, Philadelphia, PA 19120267-223-40374371 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127267-437-3194