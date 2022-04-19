FYI Philly

Tomo Sushi & Ramen, Volstead by Unity, Amira's Delites offer vegan, plant-based food any time of day

By Natalie Jason
Try these vegan eateries for plant-based food any time of day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Vegan food has come a long way, and these three purveyors of meatless culinary creations prove it.

At Tomo Sushi & Ramen, you can get traditional or vegan sushi, with innovative methods being used to make sushi without fish.

Amira's Delites brings small-batch, vegan baked goods to independent groceries and farm markets year-round, using no dairy and locally milled flour.

In Manayunk, The Volstead by Unity has a 100% vegan menu, plus a 'zero-proof' bar. The food menu goes from brunch items to dinner entrees, with every item being plant-based.

For drinks, a full bar exists with every wine, beer and spirit containing no alcohol, and the classic cocktails served have surprisingly similar tastes to conventional bar beverages.


Tomo Sushi & Ramen | Facebook | Instagram
228 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

267-519-0209
opens at 3:00pm, closed Mondays

Amira's Delites | Instagram
Bee's Tiny Market
600 Brill Street, Philadelphia, PA 19120
267-223-4037

Fairmount Farmers Market, Thursdays; East Falls Farmers Market, Saturdays
The Volstead by Unity | Facebook | Instagram
4371 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
267-437-3194
opens at 4:00pm, closed Mondays; weekend brunch 10:00am-4:00pm
