Tomo Sushi & Ramen, Volstead by Unity, Amira's Delites offer vegan, plant-based food any time of day

At Tomo Sushi & Ramen, you can get traditional or vegan sushi, with innovative methods being used to make sushi without fish.
Amira's Delites brings small-batch, vegan baked goods to independent groceries and farm markets year-round, using no dairy and locally milled flour.
In Manayunk, The Volstead by Unity has a 100% vegan menu, plus a 'zero-proof' bar. The food menu goes from brunch items to dinner entrees, with every item being plant-based.
For drinks, a full bar exists with every wine, beer and spirit containing no alcohol, and the classic cocktails served have surprisingly similar tastes to conventional bar beverages.
Tomo Sushi & Ramen | Facebook | Instagram
228 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
267-519-0209
opens at 3:00pm, closed Mondays
Amira's Delites | Instagram
Bee's Tiny Market
600 Brill Street, Philadelphia, PA 19120
267-223-4037
Fairmount Farmers Market, Thursdays; East Falls Farmers Market, Saturdays
The Volstead by Unity | Facebook | Instagram
4371 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
267-437-3194
opens at 4:00pm, closed Mondays; weekend brunch 10:00am-4:00pm