Pa. veteran brings a piece of home to troops overseas with "Superunknown" band

Jason Reed is a veteran and lifelong musician. He combined these two passions into a band named "Superunknown", playing music for troops overseas.

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- This veteran is giving back to troops through the power of music.

Originally from West Chester, Jason Reed served a total of six years in the military. Now, he is the lead singer of a Chris Cornell tribute band named "Superunknown."

"Being in this band, I don't think there's a better scenario for somebody like me," said Reed.

Superunknown not only plays music locally, but they also tour the world bringing their sound to troops stationed overseas.

"As a veteran, that's a dream come true," said Reed.

They're about to embark on their longest tour yet, with the goal to bring a little piece of home to the troops as they serve our nation.

"They actually thank us for being there, for being away from our families and traveling that far to come and put on a show for them which I just think is an incredible gesture," said drummer and producer Ron DiSilvestro.

Not only is Reed a veteran, but his son also served as well. He wrote a book titled "Letters Home" to chronicle both of their experiences in the military.

After Superunknown's overseas tour, they'll be playing multiple shows in Pennsylvania in November.

"For me who's a lifelong musician and a veteran to be doing what I'm doing at this stage of my life, it's perfect," said Reed.

For more information on Superunknown and their shows, check out their website.