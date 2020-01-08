crime

Troopers arrest Delaware man for impersonating veteran to solicit donations

BLADES, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police arrested a 44-year-old man after he allegedly went door to door impersonating a veteran to solicit donations.

Troopers responded to the 100 block of Meadows Drive, in Blades, on Tuesday evening for a report of a suspicious person going door to door soliciting money.

Rodney A. Hearn, of Seaford, allegedly went to five homes and told residents he was a Marine veteran with Multiple Sclerosis and was affiliated with the local VFW.

Authorities said Hearn told the victims that he was soliciting donations for a Valentine's Day 5k for MS. Hearn received several donations and provided the victims with a handwritten receipt.

While in the neighborhood, a trooper saw Hearn, who matched the description of the suspicious person. A computer search revealed that he had an active warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Hearn was arrested without incident and found in possession of a receipt booklet and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

He was charged with theft by false pretense where the victim is 62 years or older, criminal impersonation by pretending to represent some person or organization, possession of drug paraphernalia and other charges.

The money that Hearn had collected was returned to the victims, authorities said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sussex countycrimetheftveterans
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Police in N.J., Pa. seek suspect in 2 Connecticut slayings
Woman pulled from SUV, shot during carjacking: Police
New Jersey State Trooper shoots, kills suspect on Garden State Parkway: Attorney General's Office
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News