community journalist

Pa. doctor earns nationwide 'Veterinarian of the Year Award'

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Pa. doctor earns nationwide 'Veterinarian of the Year Award'

LANSDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dr. Rossi may be the "Veterinarian of the Year", but he says the life-changing work at North Penn Animal Hospital is truly a team effort.

"This hospital wouldn't be here without the staff and their attitudes and how they all go above and beyond," he said.

Rossi founded North Penn Animal Hospital in 1996 to bring family-oriented care to animals in the Lansdale area. Over the years, loyal pet owners sought Rossi and his team's expertise in reproduction, surgery, dentistry and more.

20-year patient-pet owner, Bill Burland, recently nominated Rossi for the Westminster Kennel Club's (WKC) first-ever "Veterinarian of the Year Award'. As a finalist, Rossi received an outpouring of online votes from fellow veterinarians and patients.

"That overwhelming response is complete validation of what kind of practice this is," said Burland.

Rossi was chosen from a pool of masterful veterinarians across the country to receive the award, which was the result of a partnership with WKC and Trupanion. As a result, a $10,000 donation to MightyVet, an online educational resource, will be made in his name.

"I still can't believe it," said Rossi, "That that many people took the time to nominate me and to vote for me."

But patient-pet owners and co-workers have no hard time believing it.

"You can rely on any information he gives you and he's available for whenever you need him," said Christine Barone of the Bulldog Club of America.

With Rossi's leadership, North Penn has become a trusted institution where employees tend to stay forever.

"It's because of Dr. Rossi and the culture that he has created here," said Medical Director Erika Perin. "You can see his compassion for animals and it just comes through to us."

In the future, Rossi hopes to continue his practice and encourage more veterinarians to join the field. He looks to his team as a source of inspiration to carry on through the difficult parts of the job.

"No matter how bad the day is, if I look around and see how much passion my staff has for the animals, it makes me smile," he said.

To learn more about North Penn Animal Hospital, visit their website.

RELATED: Philadelphia veterinarians team up to provide emergency care for pets

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Emily Dozeman and her team created a new emergency hospital to meet the needs of pets across the tri-state area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslansdale boroughcommunity journalistpetsanimalveterinarianfeel good
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Pandemic portrait project brings neighborhood together
Philly therapist helps LGBTQ individuals lead proud lives
NJ non-profit brings love to Philadelphia street corner every week
Delaware's singing seniors get an 'Encore' with new chorale program
TOP STORIES
Mom charged with criminal homicide in death of 3-year-old girl
Police: Body found inside abandoned building in Feltonville
Troubleshooters: PGW working to reverse charges that led to big bills
Massive fire tears through junkyard in Bucks County
Police investigate break-ins at 2 small businesses in Old City
Road rage victim apparently killed for driving too slow: Police
ESPN: USC, UCLA planning move from Pac-12 to Big Ten, sources say
Show More
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Jackson sworn in as 1st Black woman to sit on Supreme Court
Woman hit by Philadelphia police vehicle in South Philly has died
1 killed in multi-car crash on I-95 in Delaware County
Friday strike deadline looms for 4 Atlantic City casinos
More TOP STORIES News