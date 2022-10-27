Family-run South Philadelphia restaurant features opera singing servers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When Rick DiStefano walks through his family's restaurant, history emerges as the Victor Café wears its story on its walls. There are pictures of family and the many people that have come through its doors.

He says his grandfather, John DiStefano, emigrated from Italy to Philadelphia in 1908 and founded what became the family business.

"We have been a café since 1933. However, it was my grandfather's Victor Record and Victrola Shop going back to before 1918," said DiStefano. "And his love was opera."

DiStefano said it became a local gathering place for many big-name opera singers, like Mario Lanza who he said, was "one of grandpop's friends."

The café was dubbed the 'Music Lovers' Rendezvous.'

"Because this is where you came to hear the latest in classical opera," he said.

Today, DiStefano and his brother Greg are keeping their family's opera tradition alive, while serving up classic meals, too.

"What we do at The Victor Café is traditional Italian and Italian American fare," said DiStefano.

There is plenty of indoor seating, but since the pandemic, outdoor dining is also an option. Those dining al fresco can enjoy singing from the balcony.

"It's quite beautiful and romantic," he said.

DiStefano said the singing servers tradition started in 1979.

"We hired a waiter who coincidentally was an opera student, so once in a while, he would sing," he said. "It evolved into the entire floor staff."

He says when he was a child, it was the customers who sang. Now, every 20 minutes, the operatically trained staff performs a live operatic aria for diners.

"It's an art form that a lot of people still love," he said. "And I have a certain loyalty to the tradition and a respect for what grandpop and my father did."

DiStefano said he and his brother have worked at the café their entire lives and have many memories spanning several decades since seeing generations of families come in to dine there.

"It's a wonderful legacy," he said.