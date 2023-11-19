Brazen thieves destroy Philadelphia woman's home, steal valuables while she was overseas

Victoria Peña said the suspects demolished her walls to steal her pipes throughout the house.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Victoria Peña walked into a house full of destruction on Friday when she returned to her Philadelphia home from a family emergency overseas.

"If she knew that this was the situation she was coming to, she would have never come back because now it's cold, (and) there's no water," said Carmen Ruiz, Peña's neighbor and translator for her interview.

Peña believes burglars broke into her home on West Lippincott Street in the Fairhill neighborhood through the back door.

She showed Action News the widespread damage starting in the kitchen.

Peña said the suspects demolished her walls to steal her pipes throughout the house.

"When she saw the whole damage and everything in the house, she just got sad, started crying, and calling for help," said Ruiz.

Down in the basement, her water heater was missing along with more pipes, and empty beer bottles were left on the floor.

The devastation continued on the second floor in the bathroom and bedrooms where Peña's gun, electronics, and valuable belongings were stolen.

Overall, the theft is costing Peña thousands of dollars in lost items and renovations.

"The police said the total value of $40,000 for all the plumbing and repairing, putting the walls back together, the bathroom (and) the boiler," said Ruiz.

They hope the suspects are caught soon before they destroy another home.

"She doesn't want them to continue to do this to other people because now she's suffering, and she's hurt, and she doesn't even know where to start," said Ruiz.

Peña has lived in her home for 22 years but will stay with friends until she can repair it, which could take a while because she's unable to work right now.

If you have any information about this incident or surveillance video, contact Philadelphia police, who are currently investigating the incident.