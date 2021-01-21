shooting

Video captures gunmen firing roughly 20 shots into Germantown home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are on the hunt for two suspects seen on video opening fire on a home last week.

It happened on January 15 around 1:17 p.m. on the 5000 block of Greene Street.

Video captures two males walk up to a home and start shooting.

The resident told police that the gunfire started as he was running into his home. Roughly 20 shots were fired.

The suspects were last seen wearing dark clothing with hooded sweatshirts pulled tight to their face.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
