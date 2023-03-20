Villanova Wildcats take on Florida Gulf Coast Eagles in women's NCAA tournament

Villanova Wildcats women's basketball advanced in the first round of the NCAA tournament behind a record-breaking performance from senior forward Maddy Siegrist.

The winner of the matchup advances to the Sweet 16 round of the tournament.

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Villanova Wildcats will take on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles in the women's NCAA tournament Monday night.

Maddy Siegrist's 35 points led Villanova to a 76-59 victory over Cleveland State on Saturday in the team's last action.

FGCU knocked off Washington State 74-63 on Saturday in the team's most recent game, led by Sha Carter's 24-point scoring effort in the win.

Tip-off begins at 7 p.m.

Villanova Team Stats

Villanova has put up 70.8 points per game this season while FGCU allows 56 per contest. The Wildcats are 28-4 when they put up more than 56 points.

As a team, the Wildcats shoot 76.8 percent from the free throw line, good for third in the Big East. Siegrist leads Villanova, knocking down 5.8 free throws a game while shooting 85 percent from the charity stripe.

FGCU Team Stats

The Eagles 77.9 points per game average is more than the 58.4 Villanova gives up. When FGCU does reach the 58-point mark, it is 31-2 on the year.

This season, the Eagles are shooting 48 percent from the field while limiting their opponents to a 39.2 percent clip. When FGCU shoots above its season average this year, the Eagles have gone 16-0.

Villanova Players to Watch

Siegrist is the leader for Villanova in both scoring and rebounding with 29.1 points and 9.2 boards per game. Lucy Olsen tacks on 12.2 points and 4.4 assists for the Wildcats, and Maddie Burke averages 7.4 points per game.

Burke is the most prolific shooter for Villanova, making two threes per game while shooting 37 percent from beyond the arc.

Player stats reflect 35 of 35 games this season.

FGCU Players to Watch

Tishara Morehouse leads FGCU in points, scoring 15.9 a contest, and assists with 4.5 per game. Carter adds 14.1 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Eagles, while Winston averages 12.3 points per game.

Brylee Bartram paces FGCU's three-point shooting efforts, making 2.1 threes per game while connecting on 52 percent of her shots from beyond the arc.

Player stats reflect 36 of 36 games this season.

ESPN contributed to this report.