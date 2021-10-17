concert

Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil breaks ribs during solo show in Tennessee

Despite breaking his ribs, he wanted to continue performing.
TENNESSEE (WPVI) -- Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil was taken to the hospital for what turned out to be broken ribs after falling off the stage during a concert Friday night.

He was performing a solo show in Tennessee when he fell.

Despite breaking his ribs, he wanted to continue performing.

However, because he was having difficulty breathing, he was talked out of it.

The band did play on, with Neil's guitarist taking over lead vocals.
