Teen basketball player from New Jersey says she is 'proud' of half-court, buzzer-beating shot

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A half-court buzzer-beater has been a real game-changer for 7th-grade basketball player Sara Guveiyian.

The Haddonfield, New Jersey teen made the game-winning shot on Sunday.

Sara says her phone has been blowing up ever since.

She told Action News sports anchor Ducis Rodgers that she's watched the video about 20 times.

Ducis asked her what goes through her mind when she watches it.

"I was just proud of myself that I shot it," she said.

Ducis then asked her father, Mike, what he was thinking when Sara heaved the ball.

"My first thought was there was three seconds left and she had another dribble in her," he joked.

"But honestly, my first thought was 'It's not going to hit the rafters, it's got a chance,'" Mike continued. "Then it was just pure joy."

Haddonfield will play for the championship on Sunday.