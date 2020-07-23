Tim McGraw crashes Virtua nurses' Zoom meeting to say thank you

McGraw crashed a work Zoom meeting with a group of nurses at Virtua Marlton Hospital.
This special tribute came as a complete surprise to these health care workers who have been selflessly fighting this pandemic.
"We thought it was going to be a work call," says Jessica Vitarelli, a nurse at Virtua Marlton Hospital. "When we saw him, I was like, 'Aaaaahhhhhh.'"
"It's nice to see you all," McGraw said. "I just wanted to say thank you and what great work you guys are doing."
"He surprised us by playing a personal concert, which was just the next level," says nurse, Anthony "A.J." Papeika.
"He took the time out of his day to do something for this small community hospital to really show that he cares what we were going through."
"He was just so gracious for what we were doing," says Anthony Flaherty.
"It's difficult, the work that we do, taking care of these patients," says Lydia Leconey. "It has been hard and a lot of sad times, so when something like this happens and Tim surprise calls you, it means so much to us. It gives us something to be happy about and joyful."
This is all part of Spotify's series called The Drop In.