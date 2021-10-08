food drive

Food drive aimed at helping local flood victims in Montgomery County

Organizers say monetary donations help more people than cans of donated food.
Visit Valley Forge holds 7th Annual Freedom from Hunger Food Drive

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In Montgomery County, many victims of recent flooding are now food insecure, many of them for the very first time.

Visit Valley Forge is helping them, and all of their neighbors in need, stay healthy and fed as part of their ongoing 7th Annual Freedom from Hunger Food Drive.

"When people think of food insecurity, they don't necessarily think of Montgomery County, but there are tons of people in need," says Rachel Riley, from the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board.

"There have been people in need before Covid, but because of the pandemic and then the recent storms that did so much damage to people's homes, there's a great need right now. People need our support. We have to help them. These are our friends."

The food drive is virtual again this year. Organizers say monetary donations help more people than cans of donated food.

"We can get warehouse pricing, discount deals and we buy in bulk for all of the food pantries," Riley says. "We have more than 40 in Montgomery County, and that's gone up over the last couple of years."

Every dollar, every can, every ounce of fresh produce is needed now more than ever.

They say the number of households needing our help is up significantly.

Visit Valley Forge says these meals could mean a world of difference, and help people who have lost jobs or homes get what they need until they get back on their feet.

Click here to find out how you can help.

