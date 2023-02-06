Hotels filling up in Philadelphia ahead of Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Super Bowl might be 2,500 miles from Philadelphia but for those who can't be in Phoenix, it's the next best location.

"There's a lot of us in Virginia, I know we're going to be up here," said Greg Johnson, who was visiting Lincoln Financial Field on Monday. He plans to watch the game in Philadelphia on Sunday.

"Just the excitement and the thrill of it all, you know what I mean," said Johnson.

The excitement for the game is being felt by hotels in the city.

"Definitely going to be a full hotel and full area down here," said Derek Beckman, the General Manager of the Courtyard Marriott at the Navy Yard.

Guests can see The Linc from the front doors of the hotel, and many people want to be near the home of the Eagles if they can't go to the game.

"People will fly in just to be part of that experience," said Beckman.

The hotel is nearly full ahead of Sunday but they expect to be booked solid.

It's the same story in Center City.

"We're definitely seeing more people very excited to come down and really cheer on the Eagles," said Ryan Sullivan of Hotel Palomar.

The hotel is on 17th Street just a few blocks from Broad Street. They are busy preparing for the crowds on Sunday, after witnessing the excitement of the NFC win.

"It's like a marching band coming through the hotel with all excitement everyone has," said Sullivan.

Most hotels in Center City expect to be near capacity by Sunday.

Airbnb is another popular option. There are around 400 to 500 homes available on Sunday, which included 50-100 stays in Center City. The average price is $150 a night.

But, they may not last much longer as some fans are starting to make their way to Philadelphia.