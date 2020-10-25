Election 2020: Dancing, haircuts at early voting centers in Philadelphia

Dancing and even a haircut might not come to mind when you think elections, but it is happening all weekend. Some moments are even going viral like a performance by the Resistance Revival Chorus out of New York City.
The choir performed at the satellite election office at Tilden Middle School Saturday as part of the "Joy to the Polls" campaign.
"It was so good. It just struck a chord and everybody just starting dancing. Dancing on in to get to the vote," said Sharon Harris from Yeadon.
Harris was there on Saturday and was still dancing on Sunday.
"I had so much fun I could hardly unwind when I got home. I was still wound up," she said.
Also wound up is President Donald Trump who on Twitter attacked Keystone State saying the city is "out of control."
So far, more than 9 million Pennsylvanians have registered to vote this election and already 1.5 million residents in the commonwealth have already cast ballots.
We caught up with first-time voter Mahmud Sudiq Springs on Sunday.
"I feel good. I feel like I'm making a change, making a difference," said Sudiq Springs.
He says for his part, he knows his vote in our battleground state is one being sought after. On Sunday, he wanted to lead by example.
"We're the new generation, we're the next people that's supposed to step up and lead the way for the new generation the younger folks," he said.