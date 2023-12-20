Police in Bucks County search for 2 women who allegedly stole victim's wallet

Police say one of the women distracted the victim while the other one took her wallet.

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are looking for two women accused of stealing a wallet from a someone.

The suspect can be seen on surveillance video at a Giant store on Street Road in Bensalem on December 15.

The victim's credit card was then used at the Sam's Club in Philadelphia Mills.

Investigators say the suspects drove off in a Chevy Suburban.