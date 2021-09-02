jobs

Walmart hiring 20,000 workers nationwide for distribution centers

Company officials said the jobs are permanent, not seasonal.
Walmart is looking for about 20,000 new workers to fill warehouse roles for the retailer's distribution centers.

Employees for these warehouse jobs are in high demand as the pandemic accelerated customer preference for online shopping.

The company is offering more than $20 an hour plus free college tuition for full and part-time positions.

Despite those wages, experts believe they will still have difficulty filling all the jobs.

Walmart is holding a special hiring event next week to find candidates.

