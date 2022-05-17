Former ABC OTV president who co-wrote Action News theme song dies at 78

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Walter Liss, one of the most significant figures in the ABC Owned Television Stations family and 6abc history, passed away on Monday. He was 78.Liss was from Philadelphia and went to LaSalle High School.His first role for the company was right here at WPVI-TV where he worked as promotions manager.Liss co-wrote the lyrics to "Move Closer to Your World," Action News' iconic theme song.While he was general manager at WABC-TV in New York City, Liss oversaw the development of "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee," taking it into national syndication.In 1999, he became president of ABC Owned Television Stations, serving in that position for 10years.Walter had a passion for local TV and believed that our commitment to the community was our most important responsibility.