Carjacking victim speaks about gas station ambush: 'Kind of surprised I was still alive'

WARRINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A carjacking victim is speaking out about the dramatic moment he was ambushed by three juveniles while pumping gas in Warrington, Pennsylvania last week.It happened on June 13 around 7:30 p.m. while the victim was pumping gas at a Lukoil gas station near Route 611 and Bristol Road."Within a blink of an eye, I was attacked from behind. At that point, the only thing that was in my mind was: this is it," said the victim who did not want to be identified.Surveillance video shows a juvenile approach him from behind, while another from the side - and then the third."I kind of assumed that was the end," said the victim. "Something was said -- 'keys.' All I heard was keys. I don't know what came for that because I was kind of surprised I was still alive at that point."That's when the victim threw his keys and was able to escape uninjured. But he's still working through the emotional trauma.The three suspects, who were later taken into custody, drove off with the car, which later crashed in Chalfont following a police chase.The community is still shaken up by the ordeal."I'm just a dad with two kids, and when I found out this was just a dad filling up his wife's Pathfinder for gas, it affected me personally," said Eric Bodenheimer, a sales manager at O'Neil Nissan.When Bodenheimer learned the family he was helping get a new car was the one who had been carjacked, he couldn't stand back and do nothing."When we found out, I personally bent over backward to do anything I could to help," he said.Bodenheimer gave the family free oil changes for life, and a group effort chipped in to get a Golf Galaxy gift card for the kids."It makes me feel very good that while turning an unfortunate station into a positive there are people that want to look out for others and do a good deed," said the victim.In any situation, he's now more aware of his surroundings, but he's grateful to be here today."If I'm the one that it had to be, better me than if it were someone elderly or my wife or someone's kid. I can't imagine if it was my wife."One of the suspects has been identified as 21-year-old Zahir Johnson. The two juveniles involved were placed in Juvenile Detention.All three are facing a slew of charges in connection with the carjacking.