Boil water advisory remains in effect for parts of Montgomery County due to water main break

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A boil water advisory for parts of Montgomery County remains in effect after a water main break occurred Monday morning.

The advisory, which began Monday, affects Pennsylvania American Water customers in the Boroughs of Norristown and Bridgeport, and portions of West Norriton, East Norriton, Upper Merion, Plymouth, Lower Providence, Whitemarsh, Whitpain, Worcester and Perkiomen townships.

American Water released a map of the affected area.

The water company says customers in these areas should continue to bring any water used for drinking or cooking to a rolling boil for one minute. Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses, according to the company.

American Water says the boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice as crews are working to complete the water main repair.

They will also collect and test water samples to confirm that water quality has not been impacted.

More information can be found on American Water's website.
