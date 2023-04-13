Wawa giving away free coffee to celebrate 59th anniversary

Wawa is giving away free coffee to celebrate Wawa Day on April 13.

All locations will provide customers with free, any-size, hot coffee all-day long.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thursday is considered a holiday by some across the Delaware Valley - it's Wawa Day.

The company is celebrating 59 years in business.

All locations will provide customers with free, any-size, hot coffee all day long.

Wawa is expecting to give away two million cups of coffee to customers across all of its stores today.

As part of the day-long event, Wawa will also present a $50,000 check to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

The company opened the doors of its first location in Folsom, Delaware County on April 16, 1964.