Wawa giving away free coffee to celebrate 59th anniversary

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thursday is considered a holiday by some across the Delaware Valley - it's Wawa Day.
The company is celebrating 59 years in business.
All locations will provide customers with free, any-size, hot coffee all day long.
Wawa is expecting to give away two million cups of coffee to customers across all of its stores today.
As part of the day-long event, Wawa will also present a $50,000 check to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.
The company opened the doors of its first location in Folsom, Delaware County on April 16, 1964.